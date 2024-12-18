A boat capsized near the Gateway of India in Mumbai while en route to Elephanta Island. Rescue operations are ongoing, with passengers in life jackets being evacuated as the vessel sinks.

A boat capsized on Wednesday near the Gateway of India in Mumbai while heading to Elephanta Island. So far, 13 people have been declared dead, while over 101 passengers have been rescued. All the crew members are reported safe. Rescue efforts are underway.

The dead include 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur. As per the information from the Navy, the death toll till 7.30 pm is 13. The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) said that according to information received, the Neelkamal ferry boat capsized near Uran while it was heading to Elephanta caves from the Gateway of India.

The accident occurred after a speedboat crashed into the ferry. A local politician claimed that the speedboat belonged to the Navy, but the Navy did not confirm this.

Speaking on the incident, CM Fadnavis said, "The Neelkamal ferry was on its way to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai when the speedboat crashed into it around 4 pm." He did not specify how many persons were on board the ferry or the speedboat.

The passengers were taken to various hospitals in Mumbai for treatment, the BMC report said

JNPT Hospital: 56 people reported, of which three were critical and one died.

Naval Dockyard Hospital: Eight stable, one critical

Ashwini Hospital: One reported unstable.

St George Hospital: All nine are stable.

The Navy and Coast Guard have launched a massive rescue operation, with 11 Navy boats and three boats of Marine Police and a boat of Coast Guard being deployed in the area, a defence official said.

Four helicopters are also involved in the search and rescue operation. Personnel from police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and fishermen in the area are also involved in the rescue work.

"The speedboat crashed into our boat and water started entering our boat and it overturned. The driver asked us to wear lifejackets," a passenger on board the vessel told ABP Majha news channel.

"I swam for fifteen minutes before I was rescued by another boat," the passenger, who did not identify himself, said.