Mumbai bomb alert: Hospital gets bomb threat, two days after ‘34 human bombs’ scare

Two days after a massive bomb threat was sent out to the Mumbai Police, the city's Nair Hospital on Saturday received a similar threat, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Citing officials, the report said that an email claiming a bomb threat to the hospital was sent to the Dean's address on Saturday night, around 11 PM. The Police then received a call warning of a plan to blow up the hospital premises, prompting an immediate security sweep of the campus.

The report said the Police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), conducted a thorough search of the premises. No suspicious object was found, and after hours of inspection, the threat was declared a hoax.

The Mumbai police have been on a high alert after receiving a threat message last week, claiming that 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX that had been planted in 34 vehicles.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the message was received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline.

It was more alarming as the metropolitan force was making security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival.

The sender mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message and claimed that 14 terrorists had entered the city and planted 400 kg of RDX across the city.

No suspicious material was found during extensive checks.

A 51-year-old astrologer was arrested in Noida for sending a fake threat to the Mumbai police in an attempt to frame his friend.

Mumbai bids farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja On Sunday, thousands of devotees gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty to bid farewell to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja and other idols of the deity, marking the culmination of the 10-day Ganesh festival.

Advertisement

Amid high alert, a helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard and Mumbai Police's drones maintained aerial surveillance during the immersion processions.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti closely monitored the immersions at Girgaon Chowpatty along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, according to reports.

Nearly 25,000 police personnel were deployed in the city to maintain law and order during the immersion processions.