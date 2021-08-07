Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Bomb threat call causes scare at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, 3 railway stations; 2 detained

Mumbai: Bomb threat call causes scare at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, 3 railway stations; 2 detained

Premium
Actor Amitabh Bachchan. (File photo)
1 min read . 10:51 AM IST ANI

  • As per Mumbai Police's statement, an unidentified caller threatened to bomb three railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan bungalow, which turned out to be a hoax call
  • Mumbai Police, along with Railway police and bomb squad conducted searches in and around all four locations but no suspicious object was found

Two people have been detained by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Saturday in connection with the hoax bomb scare in four locations of the city.

Two people have been detained by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Saturday in connection with the hoax bomb scare in four locations of the city.

As per Mumbai Police's statement, an unidentified caller threatened to bomb three railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan bungalow, which turned out to be a hoax call.

As per Mumbai Police's statement, an unidentified caller threatened to bomb three railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan bungalow, which turned out to be a hoax call.

"Mumbai Crime Branch's CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) has detained two people. They are being questioned in connection with the hoax phone call, received by the Police last night, that mentioned the presence of bombs at four different locations across Mumbai," said Police.

"Mumbai Crime Branch's CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) has detained two people. They are being questioned in connection with the hoax phone call, received by the Police last night, that mentioned the presence of bombs at four different locations across Mumbai," said Police.

Earlier the police said that they were trying to trace the location and identity of the caller.

Earlier the police said that they were trying to trace the location and identity of the caller.

"Police Control Room received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at four locations across Mumbai. They said the bombs have been placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, and Byculla railway stations, as well as at the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan," police said.

"Police Control Room received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at four locations across Mumbai. They said the bombs have been placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, and Byculla railway stations, as well as at the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan," police said.

Mumbai Police, along with Railway police and bomb squad conducted searches in and around all four locations but no suspicious object was found.

Mumbai Police, along with Railway police and bomb squad conducted searches in and around all four locations but no suspicious object was found.

"In the probe, it was found to be a hoax call," added the statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"In the probe, it was found to be a hoax call," added the statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!