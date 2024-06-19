Bomb scare: BMC headquarters, 50 hospitals in Mumbai get threat emails; probe on

Mumbai bomb scare: More than 50 hospitals in Mumbai received bomb threat emails on June 18, including Jaslok, Raheja, Seven Hill, Kohinoor, KEM, JJ, and St. George Hospital.

Mumbai bomb scare: File image of the BMC headquarters illuminated in Tri Colour on eve of Republic Day
Mumbai bomb scare: File image of the BMC headquarters illuminated in Tri Colour on eve of Republic Day(Hindustan Times / Anshuman Poyrekar)

Mumbai bomb threat: The BMC headquarters received a threatening email from an unknown person late on June 18, ANI reported. Mumbai police searched the premises but did not find anything suspicious. They added that further investigation is underway.

"The unknown person threatened to blow up the BMC headquarters. We searched the building and did not find anything suspicious. Security has been heightened following the threat. Further investigation is underway," the officials said.

 

 

Hospitals Get Bomb Emails

ANI added that earlier in the day, more than 50 hospitals in India's financial capital also got similar bomb threat emails on June 18.

Mumbai police also told ANI that the sender claimed bombs were planted in the bathrooms and under the beds of these hospitals, which included Jaslok Hospital, JJ Hospital, KEM Hospital, Kohinoor Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hill Hospital, St. George Hospital and others.

"The sender had used a VPN network to send the mail, which was sent from a website named Beeble.com. Upon receiving the information, a police team and bomb squad searched the hospitals, but nothing suspicious was found," officials said.

Hinduja College Alert

Further, cops told ANI that Mumbai's Hinduja College of Commerce also received a bomb threat email early on June 18.

A team of police and a bomb squad searched the premises following the threat mail, but nothing suspicious was found. Mumbai's VP Road Police Station is looking into the matter, the report added.

Police Probe On

The police said that they have registered a case and are investigating it.

As per a PTI report, more than 60 establishments in Mumbai get bomb threat emails, including colleges.

"... searches were carried out although nothing suspicious was found. The emails were received on Monday and Tuesday (June 17 and 18) from a single mail ID. The emails received on Tuesday were similar to those received on Monday, which said that there was a bomb threat to prominent private, state and civic-run hospitals and colleges across the city," a police official told PTI.

The process to register a case against unidentified persons is underway at the Azad Maidan police station, he added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

