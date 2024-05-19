Mumbai Bomb Threat: Cops initiated an investigation in the area after the call but did not find any suspicious objects, ANI reported. Further investigation is ongoing.

Mumbai Bomb Threat: The Mumbai Police is on alert after receiving a call from an informant about a bomb blast at McDonald's in the city's Dadar area, ANI reported on May 19.

The Mumbai Police Control Room received a tip, the report added. The caller said that he was travelling on a bus when he heard two people talking about blowing up McDonald's.

Mumbai police initiated a probe following the call but did not find any suspicious objects. They are further investigating this matter.

Tight Security in Mumbai Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls Security forces have ramped up their vigilance in Mumbai ahead of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, set for Monday, May 20, as per another ANI report. The city is under heavy security, with extensive spot checks by both stationary and mobile teams.

Highways and roads have been barricaded, and vehicles are undergoing thorough inspections. These measures are in place to ensure safety during the election period.

Maharashtra is holding its general elections in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. On May 20, 13 constituencies, including the six in Mumbai, will vote. The vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

The six Mumbai constituencies include Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South, along with Kalyan and Thane.

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, and banks will remain closed in the parliamentary constituencies participating in the electoral process on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

