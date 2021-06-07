Avkash Shah, a 21-year-old 3D graphic/motion designer from Mumbai (as his LinkedIn profile shows), wanted to intern at the credit card payments company, Cred. Shah found an interesting way to get the internship he was looking for. He made a 3D video listing out his talent and why he would like to join Cred. He also tagged CRED's founder, Kunal Shah, and Head of Design, Harish Sivaramakrishnan.

"I want to intern at CRED. Here's my application," Avkash Shah wrote while sharing the video on LinkedIn. "I figured that if I was going to apply, I'd make something worth it. It pays to be good," he added.

Shah's 3D video job application went viral on LinkedIn. As it stands, the video has got over 66,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments, and over a million views.





"It pays to be good," wrote CRED founder Kunal Shah in the comments section.

"Welcome to the interns club at the CRED Design Mafia!," said Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Head of Design at CRED.

The video also got an appreciation comment from LinkedIn.

"This is such an innovative hack, Avkash. All the best for kickstarting your professional journey!"

