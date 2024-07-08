Mumbai braces for ’high tide’ as heavy rainfall continues; BMC issues major update

Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall and 4.40 m high tide in Mumbai, leading BMC to close all schools for the second session.

Updated8 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM IST
Mumbai rains: People walk in a waterlogged subway after heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 8, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai rains: People walk in a waterlogged subway after heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 8, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “heavy” to “very heavy” rainfall in Mumbai today, July 8, along with a high tide of 4.40 metres at 1.57 pm. 

Earlier this morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a school holiday for the first session due to heavy rains. Subsequently, the BMC declared a holiday for the second session as well, citing heavy rains and the high tide. 

In a post on X, BMC wrote, “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Additionally, at 1:57 pm. today, there will be a 4.40m. high tide in the sea."

The civic body wrote, "In view of this, as a precautionary measure and to avoid inconvenience to students, all BMC schools, Government schools, and Private medium schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed for the second session as well.” 

Mumbai train services severely hit

Train services also remain disrupted due to heavy rainfall in the city. “Due to heavy rain and High tide in Mumbai, local train movement in the suburban section is affected. Kindly avoid travel unless unavoidable,” Mumbai Division, Central Railway wrote on X.

Rainwater flooded tracks, leading to stoppages for nearly an hour in many stations. Although the services have restarted, trains are plying at a slow pace. Trains between Kalyan and Kasara are running at restricted speeds, the Central Railway said.

Rail services have been affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. 

“Rainwater was above the tracks, so trains were stopped for nearly one hour. Now the water has receded a bit, so trains are restarting, but services are still affected,” the Central Railway Public Relations Officer (CRPO) said in a statement.

Flight operations affected at Mumbai airport

Heavy rainfall has increased air traffic and congestion at the International Airport in Mumbai today. 

“Due to weather and subsequent air traffic congestion, flights to/from #Mumbai are impacted. Do keep a tab on your flight status," said IndiGo.

Vistara Airlines, in a post on X, said, “Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Mumbai Airport today due to weather conditions. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport."

The weather forecasting agency stated that Mumbai can expect moderate to heavy rainfall persisting throughout Monday, July 8, with the possibility of thunderstorms at night.

First Published:8 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai braces for ’high tide’ as heavy rainfall continues; BMC issues major update

