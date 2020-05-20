Mumbai braces for monsoon ailments amid raging covid-19

When the monsoon hits Mumbai this June, the city, which is already fighting the coronavirus pandemic, will be staring at another major challenge: vector-borne diseases.

Not to be caught off-guard, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun preparing for the monsoon by ramping up bed capacity at public and private hospitals.

This, says BMC, will help hospitals absorb patients with vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, cholera, typhoid and gastroenteritis.

“The upscaling of beds that is going on right now will also be used for patients with monsoon-related diseases," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health) at BMC.

BMC is working to make nearly 100,000 beds available for covid-19 patients in the next few days as it expects cases to peak in two-three weeks. Besides public and private hospitals, arrangements are being made at facilities dedicated to covid-19, including a modular hospital in Bandra Kurla Complex, NSCI Dome in Worli and Racecourse modular hospital at Mahalaxmi.

“We are trying to ramp up beds at health failities solely dedicated to covid-19 patients, so that other public and private health facilities can absorb non-covid patients. Some facilities will be exclusively reserved for vector-borne and seasonal diseases so that patients are not turned down at hospitals," he added.

While heavy rains and floods are a recurrent problem in Mumbai during the monsoon, the challenges are manifold this time as the city’s slums, many of them located along creeks and in low-lying areas, have also become coronavirus hotspots.





