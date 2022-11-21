Mumbai: British-era Carnac Bridge dismantled before time, says Central Railway

The block on all suburban and mainline tracks as well as the ones in the yard between CSMT and Byculla and CSMT and Wadala was in place from 11 pm on Saturday to 2 am on Monday. "However, the first train departed from CSMT for Thane at 3:50 pm on Sunday, passing the Carnac Bridge dismantling site at 4 pm. Harbour line was restored by 7 pm," an official said.