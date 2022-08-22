Meanwhile, in another development, Mumbai on Monday reported 592 Covid-19 cases, which is 27.6% lower than the addition to the tally a day earlier, a civic official said. It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,38,941, while the toll stood unchanged at 19,673, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added. On Sunday, the city witnessed 818 cases, which is 226 more than the figures for the day, and one death, he pointed out.