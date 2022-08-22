Mumbai Traffic Police have given a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) with certain conditions for the closure of the bridge and also announced to shut it for traffic from Monday
The central railway officials have informed that the British-era Carnac bridge, which crosses railway tracks between CSMT and Masjid stations in south Mumbai, will be demolished as the old structure poses danger to safe train operations. The officials said that Mumbai Traffic Police have given a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) with certain conditions for the closure of the bridge and also announced to shut it for traffic from Monday, as per news agency PTI report.
According to CR officials, the old Mumbai bridge is in a dilapidated condition as it is corroded and developed cracks even as the over 150-year-old bridge, which was built in 1866-67, was reportedly declared unsafe by experts in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in 2018.
The bridge was shut for heavy vehicles in August 2014. "From the railway side, we are ready for razing the bridge within a few days," CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. Another official said though the bridge is closed for traffic, it will be demolished in a phased manner as the CR will require some mega blocks, especially on long weekends.
The Carnac bridge is one of the important east-west links in south Mumbai, especially for connecting the business district and the closure of the bridge will lead to traffic snarls in the area. According to railway officials, motorists will have to take a detour either via the Wadi Bunder bridge or the Fort area.
Meanwhile, in another development, Mumbai on Monday reported 592 Covid-19 cases, which is 27.6% lower than the addition to the tally a day earlier, a civic official said. It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,38,941, while the toll stood unchanged at 19,673, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added. On Sunday, the city witnessed 818 cases, which is 226 more than the figures for the day, and one death, he pointed out.
As per report, it is also the third consecutive day when the number of cases detected was less than 1,000, he said. Of the new cases, only 21 patients were symptomatic, the official said.