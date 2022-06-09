Mumbai building collapse: 1 dead, 18 injured; 2 person rescued from bubble

Mumbai building collapse: 1 dead, 18 injured; 2 person rescued from bubble1 min read . 11:18 AM IST
A three-storey building collapsed in suburban Bandra, Mumbai on Thursday in which a 55-year-old man was killed, and 18 got injured. Two injured persons were rescued from the rubble.
The building located in Maharashtra Nagar locality near the Western Express Highway collapsed around 12.30 am.
Personnel of the fire brigade, police, and ward staff of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. Two persons were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed structure and the search and rescue operation was later called off, the officials said.
The 198 injured people were taken to nearby civic-run Bhabha hospital where doctors declared one of them dead, an official added. The deceased was identified as Shahnawaz Alam (55), he said. The official further said that at present, only one person is undergoing treatment at the Bhabha hospital, while the 17 other injured people were discharged after treatment. Most of the injured persons hailed from Bihar and were staying together in the three-storey building.
