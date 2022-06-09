Mumbai building collapse: 1 dead, 18 injured; 2 person rescued from bubble

The 198 injured people were taken to nearby civic-run Bhabha hospital where doctors declared one of them dead, an official added. The deceased was identified as Shahnawaz Alam (55), he said. The official further said that at present, only one person is undergoing treatment at the Bhabha hospital, while the 17 other injured people were discharged after treatment. Most of the injured persons hailed from Bihar and were staying together in the three-storey building.