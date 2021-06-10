Mumbai building collapse: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia to victims’ kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs2 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the house collapse incident in Mumbai’s Malad area. PM Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives and announced the ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. A sum of ₹50,000 would be provided to each of the injured, Modi said.

In a condolence message from the prime minister, his office tweeted, "Pained by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a structure in Malad West, Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest."

PM @narendramodi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a structure collapse in Malad West, Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 10, 2021





Moreover, the Maharashtra government also announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled the loss of lives in the incident and visited the Shatabdi Hospital in the city on Thursday to inquire about the well-being of the survivors, a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

As soon as Thackeray got information of the incident last night, he spoke to municipal commissioner I S Chahal and directed that the rescue operation be carried out in a careful manner and the injured be rushed to hospital and treated with government expense, it said. The fire brigade, civic authorities, police were at the site since the last night to clear the debris and ensure rescue and relief operations.

Eight children and three adults were killed and seven other people injured after two floors of a three-storey building collapsed on an adjoining single-storey house in Malwani area of Mumbai around 11.15 pm on Wednesday.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area that is now in a "dangerous condition". The building, which is in dangerous condition has been evacuated. Rescue operations are still underway.

