Assistant municipal commissioner Sandhya Nandedkar had informed, “This is a slum locality, and the houses are made of single brick walls. All the structures here are illegal. On Sunday, a team of civic staff inspected the buildings along the road where construction work is going on, and found the adjoining structure to be dilapidated. The residents of this building were vacated, before the demolition by the BMC."

