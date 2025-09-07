Mumbai building fire: Woman killed, 18 injured in blaze at New Janakalyan Society in Dahisar

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday, September 7, when a fire broke out in a 24-storey building at New Janakalyan Society in Dahisar killing one woman and injuring 18 others, PTI reported citing officials.

Advertisement

An official said the fire was doused at 6:10 pm after it got covered all sides nearly at 4:30 pm.

"Thirty-six residents were rescued, of which 19 were rushed to different hospitals. Of the seven who were admitted to Rohit Hospital, one, a woman, died. One male from this group is critical. The condition of others is stable. Ten of the injured were taken to Northern Care Hospital, and one each to Pragati Hospital and civic-run Shatabdi Hospital," the official stated.

"The fire was covered from all the sides at around 4.30 pm and was completely doused at 6.10 pm. Cooling operations are underway. The blaze was confined to wiring and cables in the electric duct from the ground to the fourth floor as well as two common electric meter cabins in the basement," the official added.

Advertisement

He further said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze. Initially, civic officials had mentioned the fire broke out on the seventh floor of the building.

Previous similar incidents A fire broke out on the set of the Hindi television show Anupamaa in Goregaon Film City on June 23, NDTV report noted. The blaze, which originated around 6 am, was confined to electric wiring, installations, and studio equipment, affecting an area of 5,000 square feet. There were no injuries.

In February this year, fire erupted on the terrace of the Fairmont Hotel near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Times Of India reported. The blaze, confined to the air conditioning unit and exhaust ducting, affected an area of about 1,000–1,500 square feet. Approximately 70–80 people were evacuated, but no injuries were reported.