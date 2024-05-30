Mumbai: Building slab collapses in Vikhroli, two senior citizens dead

Two people died after a slab of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sharad Mhaslekar (75) and Suresh Madhalkar (78), reported PTI.

The incident took place in partially occupied MHADA building number 40, located at Kannamwar Nagar No 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mhaslekar and Madhalkar were rushed to nearby Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital. However, they were declared dead upon arrival.

It was not immediately known if the building was in a dilapidated condition.

Meanwhile, MHADA has declared the annual list of 20 dangerous cessed buildings in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to TOI, the 20 dangerous buildings house a total of 711 residents or tenants, comprising 494 residential and 217 nonresidential occupants.

The board has appealed to occupants to vacate the buildings and avoid loss of life and property. It has urged them to notify the 24/7 control room at Tardeo of danger or accidents at 022-2353 6945, 0222351 7423 and 93216 37699, said the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another development, a 47-year-old structural engineer was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse on May 13. Police arrested him for allegedly giving a stability certificate for the hoarding.

The arrested person has been identified as Manoj Ramkrishna Sanghu.

Sanghu, who was empanelled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had given a stability certificate for the hoarding, which crashed onto a petrol pump after gusty winds and unseasonal rains lashed the city on May 13, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanghu would be produced in the court on Friday.

Earlier, police arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media from Udaipur in Rajasthan three days after the hoarding collapsed.

17 people died and around 80 suffered injuries, after a hoarding at petrol pump collapsed following gusty winds and unseasonal rains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this year in March, at least three people died after a scaffolding around building collapsed in Borivali's Kalpana Chawla Chowk.

