Trade body red flags Yes Bank silver imports under UAE deal2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 11:13 PM IST
IBJA has also requested the revenue department to charge the differential duty to Yes Bank in the interest of an orderly market.
Mumbai: A nodal bullion trade body has drawn the Union revenue department’s attention to the duty differential at which Yes Bank has imported silver under an India-UAE economic agreement, saying that such consignments under the treaty cleared by customs can distort the market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×