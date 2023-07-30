Trade body red flags Yes Bank silver imports under UAE deal

“It has come to our notice that the customs department has cleared (a) consignment of Yes Bank of silver import under UAE-CEPA agreement at 4% basic duty+5% AIDC, thereby totalling to 9%," says a letter signed by Surendra Mehta, national secretary of India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) addressed to Sanjay Malhotra, revenue secretary, department of revenue. “The normal rate of duty on silver as amended as vide Budget 2023 is 10% basic duty+5% AIDC totalling to 15%," the letter said.