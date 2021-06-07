Mumbai: The local bus service will resume in Mumbai from today onwards, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) informed on Sunday. The decision has been taken following the 5-step unlock which is currently in process in the Maharashtra capital city.

Notably, the number of passengers will not be more than the total number of seats in any bus and wearing of face mask will be mandatory for every passenger.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday made it clear that the lockdown-like restrictions imposed in the state in April have not be lifted yet, and the local authorities have to take a decision about easing or tightening the curbs based on the criteria fixed. His statement comes in the wake of the government's announcement about the five-level plan to relax the restrictions in the state.

Maharashtra is under lockdown till June 15.

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Maharashtra as only 12,557 fresh infections were recorded, the state's public health department informed on Sunday.

With 14,433 fresh discharges, the state's coronavirus recovery rate climbed to 95.05 per cent. As many as 233 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered on Sunday.

At present, there are 1,85,527 active cases in Maharashtra while 55,43,267 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.72 per cent.

