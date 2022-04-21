Listen to this article
In a bid to make commuting easier across Mumbai, Maharashtra State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray on Thursday inaugurated the tap-in tap-out service on the Gateway of India to Churchgate route.
During the event, Thackeray said “Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is India’s 1st bus service to go completely digital"
“We will be implementing this in all 10 buses on this route in a few days & later expand it on all 438 routes," Thackeray added
