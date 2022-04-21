Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai bus services to go completely digital: Aditya Thackeray launches tap-in tap-out service. Read here

Mumbai bus services to go completely digital: Aditya Thackeray launches tap-in tap-out service. Read here

Aditya Thackeray inaugurated tap-in tap-out service on the Gateway of India to Churchgate route
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Livemint

  • We will be implementing this in all 10 buses on this route in a few days & later expand it on all 438 routes,” Thackeray added

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a bid to make commuting easier across Mumbai,  Maharashtra State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray on Thursday inaugurated the tap-in tap-out service on the Gateway of India to Churchgate route. 

In a bid to make commuting easier across Mumbai,  Maharashtra State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray on Thursday inaugurated the tap-in tap-out service on the Gateway of India to Churchgate route. 

During the event, Thackeray said “Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is India’s 1st bus service to go completely digital"

During the event, Thackeray said “Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is India’s 1st bus service to go completely digital"

“We will be implementing this in all 10 buses on this route in a few days & later expand it on all 438 routes," Thackeray added 

“We will be implementing this in all 10 buses on this route in a few days & later expand it on all 438 routes," Thackeray added 