Mumbai businessman loses over 32 lakh to online fraud

In yet another case of online fraud in the financial capital, a businessman from Mumbai's suburban Kandivali lost ₹32 lakh. According to a police complaint filed by the trader, he got an email from a Ghana-based medical research company last month offering him a good deal on an organic chemical liquid.

The trader, without suspecting any fraud, got lured by the offer and contacted a supplier and forwarded the detailed quotation and samples to the research firm, which in turn gave a purchase order of 10 gallons of the liquid but did not pay any advance for the same, he said.

However, when the trader got in touch with the supplier, he was asked to pay ₹15 lakh as advance and was asked for more money over a period of one month.

After having shelled out ₹32.64 lakh and not receiving any product in return, the complainant realised that he had been duped and approached Samta Nagar police station, he said.

A case of online fraud has been registered and further probe is underway, the police said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via