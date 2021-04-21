Mumbai: At least 38 inmates including Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea, have tested positive for Covid-19 at Byculla jail in Mumbai, confirmed jail authorities on Wednesday.

In 2012, Indrani along with Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna had allegedly murdered Sheena Bora over a financial dispute. The alleged crime was uncovered three years later in 2015.

Earlier in the day, 58 people found tested positive for the virus at Panvel's Param Shantidham old age home in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra reported 58,924 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours yesterday, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died.

The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

Meanwhile, India reported nearly 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new Covid-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.