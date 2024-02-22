Mumbai cab driver asks doctor to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' to confirm booking; InDrive apologises
A Mumbai doctor was asked to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' by a cab driver for trip confirmation, reflecting societal intolerance. Dr Pathan chose to ignore the demand, stressing the importance of promoting respect and compassion in interactions.
Thinking of it to be just another day in life, a senior doctor in Mumbai tried booking an intercity cab from an online cab aggregator. However, to his surprise, the cab driver asked him to chant "Jai Shree Ram" if the doctor wanted his trip to be confirmed.
