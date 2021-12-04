Mumbai: CAG questions BMC over 405% rise in cost of road project in 8 yrs

In 2010, a 35-km coastal road was planned between Nariman Point in south Mumbai and Kandivli for smoother traffic movement. However, for the next eight years, the project never took off. In 2018, the BMC began the construction of the first phase between Princess Street Flyover near Marine Drive and Worli which will take motorists up to Versova in suburban Mumbai via the Worli-Bandra sea link. Though construction began in October 2018, expenses piled up. Therefore, the CAG scrutinised the BMC's coastal road department’s expenditure between April 2016 and March 2020 and raised questions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}