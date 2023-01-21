Eleven people were detained by Mumbai Police after they uncovered an illegal contact centre that had been defrauding American citizens by promising them high returns on their investments, an official reported on January 20.

The unnamed contact centre operating out of Wadala (East) was involved in defrauding people by urging them to deposit $500 to $1,000 into their bank accounts in exchange for attractive returns, the official claimed. Unit -3 officials of the crime branch had particular information regarding the call centre.

The accused would phone US citizens pretending to be phoning from the UK, New Delhi, or Mumbai and solicit investments in shares, currencies and commodities with high profits. The official claimed that investors in these securities did not receive the promised returns.

The police discovered during their investigation that the accused had contacted more than 2,000 investors and defrauded them of several crores. According to the official, police raided the call centre's facilities and seized 15 laptops, 1 desktop, 2 routers and a LAN machine. The people who had been detained were presented to a judge, which ordered that they be held in police custody until January 27.