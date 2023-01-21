Mumbai call centre bags crores by defrauding US citizens; 11 arrested1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 07:20 AM IST
The Mumbai-based call centre was involved in defrauding people by urging them to deposit $500 to $1,000 into their bank accounts.
Eleven people were detained by Mumbai Police after they uncovered an illegal contact centre that had been defrauding American citizens by promising them high returns on their investments, an official reported on January 20.
