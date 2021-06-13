As the video goes viral, traffic police explained that there was a well at the spot that was later covered to create a parking spot
The police further said, due to incessant rains, the land subsided and following which the incident occurred
In a bizarre incident, a parked car got swallowed by a sinkhole within seconds in a residential complex in Mumbai, which has been receiving incessant rains for the last few days.
The video of the vehicle submerging has gone viral all over social media. Mumbai traffic police explained that there was a well at the spot that was later covered to create a parking spot. The police further said, due to incessant rains, the land subsided and following which the incident occurred in the Ghatkopar area.
The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said that the city would be receiving heavy rainfall over the weekend. While an orange alert was issued for Saturday, a red alert was issued for Sunday.
Following the rain, city's Powai lake has started overflowing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Saturday.
As per the release by BMC, "Powai Lake, one of the most important artificial lakes in the BMC area, has started flowing at around 3 pm today. The same lake was completely flooded on July 5 last year. Considering this, this year the lake has started filling up and flowing about 24 days earlier than last year."
An orange alert was issued for Mumbai on Friday. Traffic jams for hours, waterlogging on streets brought life to a standstill in the city.
