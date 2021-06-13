Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Car gets submerged in a sinkhole after heavy rain, video goes viral

Mumbai: Car gets submerged in a sinkhole after heavy rain, video goes viral

Premium
Car gets fully submerged in a sinkhole after heavy rain in Mumbai
2 min read . 06:25 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

  • As the video goes viral, traffic police explained that there was a well at the spot that was later covered to create a parking spot
  • The police further said, due to incessant rains, the land subsided and following which the incident occurred

In a bizarre incident, a parked car got swallowed by a sinkhole within seconds in a residential complex in Mumbai, which has been receiving incessant rains for the last few days.

In a bizarre incident, a parked car got swallowed by a sinkhole within seconds in a residential complex in Mumbai, which has been receiving incessant rains for the last few days.

The video of the vehicle submerging has gone viral all over social media. Mumbai traffic police explained that there was a well at the spot that was later covered to create a parking spot. The police further said, due to incessant rains, the land subsided and following which the incident occurred in the Ghatkopar area.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The video of the vehicle submerging has gone viral all over social media. Mumbai traffic police explained that there was a well at the spot that was later covered to create a parking spot. The police further said, due to incessant rains, the land subsided and following which the incident occurred in the Ghatkopar area.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The police further stated,"Some people covered it with concrete slab and started parking cars over it. Incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain."

However, no one was injured due to the incident.

The Twitterati were quick to respond to it. One posted, Scary visuals of a car sinking into a reclaimed well at Ghatkopar in #Mumbai.

Meanwhile, someone else said, "This reminds of the Titanic sinking scene in the movie. The size of the car is small, but the rules of physics are the same."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Other user posted, "Mumbai drainage just ate the car!"

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said that the city would be receiving heavy rainfall over the weekend. While an orange alert was issued for Saturday, a red alert was issued for Sunday.

Following the rain, city's Powai lake has started overflowing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Saturday.

As per the release by BMC, "Powai Lake, one of the most important artificial lakes in the BMC area, has started flowing at around 3 pm today. The same lake was completely flooded on July 5 last year. Considering this, this year the lake has started filling up and flowing about 24 days earlier than last year."

An orange alert was issued for Mumbai on Friday. Traffic jams for hours, waterlogging on streets brought life to a standstill in the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!