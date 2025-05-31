Mumbai: Car parking lift collapses at 21-storey residential building in Borivali, one killed, another injured

A car parking lift collapsed at a 21-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Borivali West area on Saturday killing one man and injuring the other, PTI reported civic officials as saying.

According to the report, the accident took place around 11 am at Prathamesh Building, which is located on Link Road, said the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) later informed that the car lift plunged into a 7-metre-deep pit, trapping two persons.

Following the incident, the victims, Shubham Madamlal Dhuri (30) and Sunjeet Yadav (45), were rescued by firefighters and rushed to the nearby BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital.

“As per the information received from the hospital’s attending medical officer, Dhuri was declared 'brought dead'. Yadav, who sustained a head injury, is in a stable condition,” PTI quoted the BMC official as saying.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the official added.

With agency inputs.