Mumbai: CBI records statements of 7 cops in ₹100 crore extortion case
These police personnel were deployed for the security of Anil Deshmukh when he was the Home Minister of Maharashtra
The CBI on Saturday said it recorded statements of 7 Mumbai police personnel in ₹100-crore extortion case, ANJ reported.
These police personnel were deployed for the security of Anil Deshmukh when he was the Home Minister of Maharashtra.
The case also involves former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.
