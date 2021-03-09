Day after Mumbai recorded 1,008 new Covid-19 cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday spoke about "gatecrashing" wedding celebrations in the city for the "safety of Mumbai".

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai civic body said, "As much as we love The Big Fat Indian Weddings, we hope that you're following all COVID norms."

Talking about the best gift one can give to the newlyweds, BMC said, "After all, 'safety' is the best gift you could give to the newlyweds."

It further added, "And if not, then we'd hate to gatecrash the celebrations - for the safety of Mumbai!"

Mumbai sees 1000-plus addition for 6th straight day

The number of cases of coronavirus in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its count to 3,34,572.

Monday's addition of 1,008 new Covid-19 cases was, however, a dip from the 1100 plus figures notched up on the preceding five days, including 1,300 on Sunday.

Four deaths took the toll to 11,504 while 956 people getting discharged during the day took the recovery count in the metropolis to 3,11,407, he added.

The average daily growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.31% from 0.17% on February 18, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 225 days now, BMC data showed.

With 17,849 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 34,34,610.

