Volume gain, price pain ahead for cement companies

Volume gain, price pain ahead for cement companies3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:09 PM IST
All-India cement prices per 50-kg bag averaged ₹355, lower than ₹358 in previous quarter and ₹365 a year ago, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services data.
Mumbai: Cement volumes may see healthy growth in the June quarter due to domestic demand, even as pricing remains a concern, analysts said.
UltraTech Cement Ltd, India’s largest cement maker, said its June quarter volumes grew 20% year-on-year. Other manufacturers, too, are likely to see similar sales.
Rajesh Ravi, a senior analyst at HDFC Securities, said cement volumes may grow more than 15% in Q1 on an average, though it may be 5% lower than the preceding quarter due to seasonal factors.
However, weak prices continue to cast a shadow over improvement in profitability. Despite good demand, cement prices were flat to negative in most regions during quarter.
All-India cement prices per 50-kg bag averaged ₹355, lower than ₹358 in previous quarter and ₹365 a year ago, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services data.
According to analysts, companies are chasing volumes amid strong demand, and the quest for market share is putting pressure on prices. Analysts expect no significant improvement in per-tonne profitability of cement manufacturers, even though lower energy costs cushion operating profits. “Margin recovery is expected to be tepid as higher volumes have come at expense of marginally lower realizations," said Mangesh Bhadang, senior vice-president, Centrum Institutional Research.
Lower power and fuel costs, Bhadang said, are likely to offer some respite through lower operating costs, but weaker realizations are expected to limit the Ebitda per tonne expansion.
He expects cement companies under Centrum’s coverage to deliver a strong 15% on-year growth in volumes in Q1 FY24, driven by delayed monsoon and higher government spending.
Analysts at UBS Research, who have a negative view on the sector, too, have raised concerns about cement prices.
UBS analysts said in a report that despite strong demand and high utilization, prices were flat in Q1 FY24, in what is normally a strong quarter for price hikes.
Pricing is where they see big negative delta in the medium term, as competition is likely to intensify with new capacities coming up.
Meanwhile, declining energy costs remain positive and will mitigate some impact of weak realizations.
However, benefits of a decline in prices such as those of pet coke or thermal coal will be felt gradually and over a few quarters, said analysts.
Q4 FY23 results commentaries by most companies showed that benefits of low spot fuel prices will accrue by Q2 and Q3 FY24, analysts said.
Ravi of HDFC Securities expects higher benefits of lower pet coke and thermal coal prices to be evident during the second half of FY24.
ICICI Securities also pencilled in a sequential fuel cost drop of ₹80-100 per tonne during the June quarter over the previous quarter. While as per spot rates, the potential drop could have been ₹300-350 a tonne.
The higher cost inventory carried forward from previous quarters will only decline gradually. Analysts at ICICI Securities said accordingly, Ebitda for companies under their coverage is estimated to be flat y-o-y (down 6% sequentially), while Ebitda per tonne, too, is estimated to be flat sequentially or dip marginally.
“Given the known trajectory of lower costs and healthy volumes along with marginally weaker realizations, we do not expect material positive surprises from cement companies in the June quarter," said Bhadang.
On a regional basis, analysts expect east and south-based companies to report lower realizations whereas companies based in the north, west and central regions could still see better performance.
Cement prices are likely to have declined 1-2% sequentially in eastern and southern India, but have likely remained broadly flat sequentially in northern, central and western regions.
Moving forward, with the progress of monsoon during the ongoing quarter, cement prices are likely to already have dipped 1-2% in July, as per Ravi of HDFC Securities. Hence, it is the cement price post monsoons that will be watched keenly and will be one of the key factors driving profitability.
