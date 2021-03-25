Mumbai division which falls under the Central Railway zone of Indian Railways has carried out ticket checking drives in suburban and non-suburban trains.

The drive against ticketless travellers were carried out from 15 June last year to 21 March 2021.

Central Railway in a statement said," 3.02 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travellers were detected and an amount of Rs.10.04 crore realized from them as penalty."

"Out of this, about 2.25 lakh cases were detected in suburban trains realising an amount of Rs.6.02 crore as penalty and Rs.4.02 crores realised as penalty from 75,000 cases in non-suburban trains," the statement further added.

Mumbai Division realised 1.90 crore from 65,140 cases in January-2021, Rs. 2.66 crores from 79,251 cases in February-2021 and Rs. 2.42 crores from 62,873 cases of unauthorized travel in March-2021.

Central Railway in its endeavour to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also to curb the ticketless travel, has regularly conducted intensive campaigns against ticketless and irregular travel.

These checks are being carried out to ensure that bonafide passengers can travel safely and comfortably.

Central Railway has transported 57.94 million tonnes of freight successfully in meeting the needs of various sectors during the period from 1.4.2020 to 13.32021.

In the last 3 months that is December 2020, January and February 2021, Central Railway has consistently achieved more than 2% in originating loading.

Meanwhile, Central Railway achieved 5.87 million tonne originating loading in December 2020 as compared to 5.72 million tonnes in December 2019 (increase of 2.72%); 6.16 million tonnes in January 2021 as compared to 5.96 million tonnes in January 2020 (an increase of 3.4%) and 5.93 million tonnes in February 2021 as compared to 5.80 million tonnes in February 2020 (an increase of 2.2%).

Central Railway carried 28.72 million tonne coal to various power plants to ensure un-interrupted supply of electricity; 1.54 million tonne food grains and sugar; 3.07 million tonne fertilizers and 0.58 million tonne onions for the benefit of farmers; 4.82 million tonne petroleum products; 1.74 million tonne iron and steel; 5.52 million tonne cement; 8.96 million tonne container wagons and 2.99 million tonne de-oiled cake and miscellaneous goods.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via