Travellers boarding a flight in Dubai and landing in Mumbai will now be required to compulsorily undergo a seven-day home quarantine , said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an order on Friday.

The passengers will not need to get an RT-PCR test done on arrival but will be tested after seven days. If they test negative, they will be required to self-monitor for seven more days. If the test comes positive, they will be shifted to an institutional quarantine facility.

“Dubai being the hub where many passengers change the flights and hence there is mixing of travellers at the Dubai International Airport," said the BMC in its order.

“Therefore, in view of the threat of Omicron infection in Mumbai from the passengers arriving from Dubai, it is essential to issue the guidelines for such travellers," it added.

In view of this, the civic body said travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra will not be allowed to take public transport. They will be transferred by collectors, who will arrange from their transport.

Those having connecting flights to other states or districts in the state can do so. “However, it is the responsibility of the airport authority to inform the respective airport officers regarding the travellers from Dubai," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.