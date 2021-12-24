Mumbai changes quarantine rules for passengers arriving from Dubai. Details here

Mumbai changes quarantine rules for passengers arriving from Dubai. Details here1 min read . 08:15 PM IST
The Mumbai civic body says that the decision has been taken in view of Mumbai being a hug where many passengers change flights
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Mumbai civic body says that the decision has been taken in view of Mumbai being a hug where many passengers change flights
Travellers boarding a flight in Dubai and landing in Mumbai will now be required to compulsorily undergo a seven-day home quarantine, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an order on Friday.
Travellers boarding a flight in Dubai and landing in Mumbai will now be required to compulsorily undergo a seven-day home quarantine, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an order on Friday.
The passengers will not need to get an RT-PCR test done on arrival but will be tested after seven days. If they test negative, they will be required to self-monitor for seven more days. If the test comes positive, they will be shifted to an institutional quarantine facility.
The passengers will not need to get an RT-PCR test done on arrival but will be tested after seven days. If they test negative, they will be required to self-monitor for seven more days. If the test comes positive, they will be shifted to an institutional quarantine facility.
“Dubai being the hub where many passengers change the flights and hence there is mixing of travellers at the Dubai International Airport," said the BMC in its order.
“Dubai being the hub where many passengers change the flights and hence there is mixing of travellers at the Dubai International Airport," said the BMC in its order.
“Therefore, in view of the threat of Omicron infection in Mumbai from the passengers arriving from Dubai, it is essential to issue the guidelines for such travellers," it added.
“Therefore, in view of the threat of Omicron infection in Mumbai from the passengers arriving from Dubai, it is essential to issue the guidelines for such travellers," it added.
In view of this, the civic body said travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra will not be allowed to take public transport. They will be transferred by collectors, who will arrange from their transport.
In view of this, the civic body said travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra will not be allowed to take public transport. They will be transferred by collectors, who will arrange from their transport.
Those having connecting flights to other states or districts in the state can do so. “However, it is the responsibility of the airport authority to inform the respective airport officers regarding the travellers from Dubai," it said.
Those having connecting flights to other states or districts in the state can do so. “However, it is the responsibility of the airport authority to inform the respective airport officers regarding the travellers from Dubai," it said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!