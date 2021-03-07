OPEN APP
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus lit up in pink ahead of International Women's Day

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai was lit up pink two days before International Women's Day. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared images of the terminus on his Twitter handle. "Celebrating Womanhood: The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in pink ahead of International Women's Day in Mumbai, Maharashtra," Piyush Goyal tweeted.


International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose To Challenge'.

Meanwhile, women visitors, both foreign and Indian, will be allowed free entry to all centrally protected monuments on March 8 to mark International Women's Day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in an order on Saturday. There are 3,691 centrally protected monuments under the ASI.

The United Nations. In 1977 the UN and other international organisations officially declare March 8 International Women's Day.

