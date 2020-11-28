Mumbai churches to resume Sunday mass from 29 Nov. Check Covid-19 guidelines

Churches in Mumbai are all set to resume mass services from 29 November with prescribed guidelines by the government after several months of closure due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier the Government of Maharashtra had allowed religious places to reopen from 16 November, however, churches in Mumbai remained shut for the public and only private prayers were allowed inside the premises.

Face masks are compulsory and social distancing is to be maintained at all times, according to a statement issued by the Our Lady Of Salvation Church in Dadar (W).

Also, adults above the age of 65 years, kids below 10, and persons with fever, cold, cough, and comorbidities will not be allowed inside church premises.

"The government suddenly announced the reopening of religious places at a time when we were not prepared with the necessary infrastructure in regard to COVID-19 precautions. So we took our time for all the necessary arrangements like foot-pedal sanitiser dispensers, demarcation for social distancing, and availability of spare masks for the visitors," Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for Archbishop of Bombay, told news agency ANI last week.

All religious places of worship had been closed Since 25 March amid the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, there are 87,969 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra including 6,185 new cases being reported on Friday. The total count in the state now stands at 18,08,550, including 16,72,627 recoveries and 46,898 deaths.

The Covid caseload of Maharashtra's Thane district reached 2,27,101 after 746 persons tested positive for the infection. Apart from the latest cases detected on Friday, the district also recorded 11 fatalities that took the toll to 5,659.

With agency inputs

