Mumbai City Centre mall fire: Blaze doused after 56 hours

Almost 56 hours after a fire broke out at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai, it was doused by fire personnel on Sunday at 5 am.

This is probably one of the longest fire-fighting operations in Mumbai in recent times.

This is probably one of the longest fire-fighting operations in Mumbai in recent times.

On 22 October, the fire at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central broke out on the second floor of the basement-plus-three- storey structure at around 8.50 pm.

"It was a level-5 (massive) blaze and was doused around 5 am on Sunday," a fire brigade official said.

About 14 fire engines and 17 jumbo tankers were engaged in the fire-fighting operation, the official told news agency PTI, adding that cooling operations are underway.

Fire-fighting personnel receive injuries

Five fire brigade personnel, including a deputy fire officer, received injuries during the fire-fighting operation, but all of them are stable and discharged from hospitals, the official confirmed.

The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor), but was upgraded to level-5 after flames spread to other parts of the building, he said.

Over 3,500 people from an adjacent residential high- rise were evacuated as a precautionary measure, he said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade had given a 'brigade call', in which fire engines are called from all agencies in the city.

Earlier this month, a blaze at a cutlery market in south Mumbai took almost 45 hours to be extinguished.

With agency inputs