Mumbai under GRAP‑4 amid poor air quality: Check what is not allowed and full list of guidelines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) curbs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in order to address poor air quality in the city.
In a detailed post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), BMC said that it has issued comprehensive guidelines covering 28 points, which includes curbs on construction activities that cause air pollution.
“Various measures are being taken by BMC to control air pollution in the MMR region (Mumbai city and suburbs). Guidelines have also been issued for air pollution control,” the city municipal body stated in its photo posts.
Notably, Mumbai suburbs of Borivali East, Chakala-Andheri East, Deonar, Malad, Mazgaon, Mulund, Navy Nagar, and Powai have been heavily impacted by poor AQI.
Notably, unlike Delhi's GRAP-4 rules, the requirements in Mumbai largely cover construction sites, small industrial units and related activities. According to the BMC guidelines the following steps are to be strictly:
