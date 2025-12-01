Mumbai under GRAP‑4 amid poor air quality: Check what is not allowed and full list of guidelines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) curbs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in order to address poor air quality in the city.

In a detailed post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), BMC said that it has issued comprehensive guidelines covering 28 points, which includes curbs on construction activities that cause air pollution.

“Various measures are being taken by BMC to control air pollution in the MMR region (Mumbai city and suburbs). Guidelines have also been issued for air pollution control,” the city municipal body stated in its photo posts.

Notably, Mumbai suburbs of Borivali East, Chakala-Andheri East, Deonar, Malad, Mazgaon, Mulund, Navy Nagar, and Powai have been heavily impacted by poor AQI.

Mumbai imposes GRAP-4 rules: What does this mean? Notably, unlike Delhi's GRAP-4 rules, the requirements in Mumbai largely cover construction sites, small industrial units and related activities. According to the BMC guidelines the following steps are to be strictly:

For construction sites Construction projects over 70 meters tall require a minimum 35-foot-tall protective covering.

Projects larger than one acre need a 35-foot covering, while smaller ones need a 25-foot covering.

Buildings under construction must be completely enclosed with green cloth, jute, or tarpaulin.

Demolition sites must also be entirely covered, and water must be continuously sprinkled during the process.

Water must be continuously sprayed on construction materials while loading and unloading them at the construction project site.

A sensor-based air pollution monitoring system should be deployed at all construction project sites, and immediate action should be taken if the pollution level is found to be above the limit.

This monitoring system should be made available to BMC officials for supervision when and as demanded.

For construction material Water must also be consistently sprayed on debris/other materials at the construction site that cause dust particles to be generated.

All work like grinding, cutting, drilling, sawing, and trimming should be done in enclosed areas, and continuous water spraying should be done while working to avoid dusty air generated from it.

Small industries such as bakeries have also been directed to track and limit their pollution levels.

Construction and demolition debris generated at each construction site/premises should be taken only to the locations directed as per the BMC's Construction and Demolition Debris Management Plan. After unloading the debris, the vehicle should be completely washed.

For vehicles All vehicles transporting construction materials should be completely covered from all sides, so that construction material or debris particles do not mix with the air during transport. Do not carry material heavier than the limit in the vehicle, so that it does not fall during transport.

CCTV cameras must be installed on all sides at all construction project sites. This will ensure that the wheels of vehicles carrying goods are clean and that the material is transported in compliance with the weight limit in the vehicles.

All vehicles transporting materials must have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

PUC certificate should be presented to the competent authorities when and as requested.

The Transport Commissioner has been directed to act against vehicles carrying more than the weight limit, uncovered vehicles, and vehicles running in a manner that causes construction materials to fall on the roads.

Heavy diesel vehicles that are more than eight years old will be strictly prohibited from plying within the Mumbai jurisdiction.

