Mumbai: City to witness continuous rainfall today. IMD issues orange alert

After days of severe rainfall in the city, Mumbai will witness heavy rainfall on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Moreover, a red alert has been issued in Palghar district.

Over the past 2-3 days, intensity of rain has increased significantly in Mumbai. Torrential rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging and has also impacted the city's local transportation system. More than 100 local trains have been cancelled, and the city is facing extensive traffic jams.

Other than Mumbai, several other parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing the wrath of the nature in the form of heavy rainfall.