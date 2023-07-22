Mumbai: City to witness continuous rainfall today. IMD issues orange alert

Mumbai: City to witness continuous rainfall today. IMD issues orange alert1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are experiencing heavy rainfall causing waterlogging, cancelled trains, and traffic jams. Orange and red alerts have been issued
After days of severe rainfall in the city, Mumbai will witness heavy rainfall on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Moreover, a red alert has been issued in Palghar district.
