Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai: City to witness continuous rainfall today. IMD issues orange alert

Mumbai: City to witness continuous rainfall today. IMD issues orange alert

1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:35 AM IST Livemint

Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are experiencing heavy rainfall causing waterlogging, cancelled trains, and traffic jams. Orange and red alerts have been issued

Earlier this season, Mumbai had also received 90% of June’s average rainfall in just five days, when Santacruz saw 485mm between June 24 and June 29. This phenomenon -- of large rainfall deficits being made up in days -- conforms to changing trends in city’s recent weather data. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

After days of severe rainfall in the city, Mumbai will witness heavy rainfall on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Moreover, a red alert has been issued in Palghar district.

After days of severe rainfall in the city, Mumbai will witness heavy rainfall on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Moreover, a red alert has been issued in Palghar district.

Over the past 2-3 days, intensity of rain has increased significantly in Mumbai. Torrential rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging and has also impacted the city's local transportation system. More than 100 local trains have been cancelled, and the city is facing extensive traffic jams.

Over the past 2-3 days, intensity of rain has increased significantly in Mumbai. Torrential rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging and has also impacted the city's local transportation system. More than 100 local trains have been cancelled, and the city is facing extensive traffic jams.

Other than Mumbai, several other parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing the wrath of the nature in the form of heavy rainfall.

Other than Mumbai, several other parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing the wrath of the nature in the form of heavy rainfall.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 06:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.