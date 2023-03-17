Meanwhile, speaking of the H3N2 cases, a total of 32 patients have been admitted to hospitals in Mumbai, of which four were diagnosed with the H3N2 influenza virus, while others with H1N1. The civic body added that the condition of all the patient is currently is stable. The state health minsters Tanaji Sawant had informed that 352 patients in the state have been diagnosed with the H3N2 virus so far. "A total of 352 patients are afflicted with the H3N2 virus so far. They are currently under treatment and all hospitals have been put on alert. H3N2 is not fatal. It can be cured through proper medical treatment. There is no need to panic," the minister said as quoted by ANI.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}