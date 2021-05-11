Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai civic body gets nod to explore global procurement of Covid-19 vaccines

Mumbai civic body gets nod to explore global procurement of Covid-19 vaccines

Premium
Limited beneficiaries who had registered online were administered vaccination against Covid-19 at BMC's Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.
1 min read . 06:46 AM IST Staff Writer

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray has said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will explore possibilities of global procurement of COVID vaccines to meet the inoculation demand.

"Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift and efficient, after discussing the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked BMC to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines," tweeted Aditya Thackeray.

"Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift and efficient, after discussing the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked BMC to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines," tweeted Aditya Thackeray.

In a series of tweets, he said work was also on to ensure those not well-versed with technology or those who are unable to operate the CoWin app get access to vaccines in time.

"Our efforts to increase vaccination centres are constantly on going and the @mybmc shall be having a centre in every municipal ward, along with a drive in vaccination centre across all zones of Mumbai, on my humble request to @mayor_mumbai @KishoriPednekar ji and MC Chahal ji," Thackeray said in another tweet.

Maharashtra reported 37,236 new COVID-19 cases and 549 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state public health department on Monday.

Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Maharashtra stands at 5,90,818, while the death toll stands at 76,398.

