Every day at 09.00 am, CEO, MIAL shall send a single line list of international passengers, aniving in Mumbai in the preceding 24 hours from High Risk Countries" and "At Risk Countries, and those who have visited these countries in last 15 days to Shri Mahesh Narvekar, Director of Disaster Management Unit in the given format through online software. It shall be ensured that no name is missing from the above said ist and names of ONLY those passengers who have mentioned MCGM geographical area in their address be included in the list.