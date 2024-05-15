Active Stocks
Mumbai civic body issues order on hoardings above size of 40x40 feet after Ghatkopar incident
Mumbai civic body issues order on hoardings above size of 40x40 feet after Ghatkopar incident

Written By Arshdeep kaur

BMC takes action against illegal hoardings in Mumbai post billboard collapse tragedy. Demolition of hoardings in Ghatkopar underway on war footing. BMC removes sweet shop hoarding in Malad after citizen complaints on social media.

Over the past 72 hours, NDRF and Mumbai Fire Brigade officials have been carrying out search and rescue operations at the site of a billboard collapse in the Chedanagar area of Ghatkopar, Mumbai. This incident occurred due to heavy rain and strong winds, resulting in the loss of fourteen lives and leaving 75 others injured (HT photo)Premium
Following the Mumbai billboard collapse incident, which claimed 14 lives, the  Mumbai civic body on Wednesday issued notices to the Central Railway and the Western Railway administrations to remove oversized hoardings erected on their land. 

In the release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the notices have been issued under Section 30 (2) (V) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for the removal of hoardings above 40 x 40 feet in size.

"Taking into consideration the geographical position of Mumbai, the coastal region, its weather and wind conditions, the civic body has decided not to permit erection of hoardings larger than 40x40 feet in size," the release said. 

The BMC drive for the removal of illegal and dangerous hoardings across Mumbai was prompted by the Ghatkopar incident.

The civic body has claimed that it has undertaken a drive to demolish illegal hoardings "on a war footing" and has already started demolishing the remaining three hoardings on the GRP's land in Ghatkopar.

It also claimed that the hoardings were erected without obtaining permission.

The BMC said it is facing issues in the demolition process of the three hoardings “due to high wind velocity". However, the civic body said two of the hoardings will be pulled down by Thursday night.

"The three hoardings at Chheda Nagar will be demolished, taking the wind speed into consideration," it said.

The BMC also said it has already removed a huge hoarding of a sweet shop outside the Malad railway station in the city. “Several citizens had complained about the hoarding through social media."

What happened in Ghatkopar? 

On Monday evening, a 120x120-foot hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump at Chheda Nagar in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains. At least 14 people have been killed in the incident, while 75 others were reportedly injured. 

According to the BMC, the collapsed hoarding stood on the Government Railway Police's (GRP) land. 

 

 

