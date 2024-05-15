Mumbai civic body issues order on hoardings above size of 40x40 feet after Ghatkopar incident
BMC takes action against illegal hoardings in Mumbai post billboard collapse tragedy. Demolition of hoardings in Ghatkopar underway on war footing. BMC removes sweet shop hoarding in Malad after citizen complaints on social media.
Following the Mumbai billboard collapse incident, which claimed 14 lives, the Mumbai civic body on Wednesday issued notices to the Central Railway and the Western Railway administrations to remove oversized hoardings erected on their land.