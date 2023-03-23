Mumbai civic body razes Mahim structure after Raj Thackeray calls it ‘illegal’2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Following Thackeray's threat, an emergency meeting was held on Thursday morning with officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the police department
Mumbai Civic authorities on Thursday began a demolition drive at the Mahim coast in response to Raj Thackeray's, the leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), allegations of illegal encroachment in the area.
