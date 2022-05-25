Mumbai civic body reduces access charges for laying optical fiber cable in city

Mumbai civic body reduces access charges for laying optical fiber cable in city1 min read . 12:37 PM IST
Mumbai civic body has cut the OFC laying charges to ₹1,000 per km from ₹1 lakh per km, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal confirmed to PTI
In a major relief to telcos, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)has significantly reduced the access charges for optical fibre cable (OFC)in the city.
The city civic body has cut the OFC laying charges to ₹1,000 per km from ₹1 lakh per km, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal confirmed to PTI.
Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) welcomed the move saying it will benefit the industry. The lobby grouping said it had raised the issue of lowering the charges as per the the Department of Telecom (DoT) directions.
As per directions issued by DoT in 2016, the amount of administrative charges for laying of optical fibre is ₹1,000 per km of fibre and no other tax, fee, cess, or surcharge shall be levied by local authorities.
