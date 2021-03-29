Mumbai civic body to procure 1.5 lakh Remdesivir injections

"We are worried due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, which is a hub of major industrial and financial institutions. To treat coronavirus positive patients, we need to buy as many 1.5 lakh vials of Remdesivir injection so that we can cover maximum patients. We want to avoid any shortage of medicines by hospitals or treatment centres," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}