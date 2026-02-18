‘You have a lot of children, make sure you look after their future’: Nadir Godrej tells Elon Musk on climate action

Nadir Godrej, the Chairman of Godrej Industries Group, on Wednesday called on the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, to do more to make the world a better place for his children.

Speaking at the Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) 2026, 75-year-old Godrej also said that Gen Z and Gen Alpha should be worried about the climate crisis and work hard to mitigate it.

“They should be very afraid, and then they should work hard so that they can be hopeful,” he said.

When asked if he had a message for Musk, Godrej said the Tesla CEO should work to ensure that his 14 children have a better future.

“Elon Musk, you have a lot of children. Make sure you look after their future,” Godrej said.

How climate policies helped Musk Musk and Tesla have been the biggest beneficiaries of carbon credits, with the EV maker earning over $10 billion to $11 billion in revenue from selling regulatory credits to other automakers since 2014.

In 2024 alone, Tesla earned a record $2.76 billion from selling regulatory credits to competitors who failed to meet emissions standards.

Musk's views on climate change However, Musk’s views on climate change and the urgency to act on it have shifted considerably in recent years, from urgent advocacy to a more moderate, technology-centric perspective.

In 2024, Musk, while acknowledging that climate change is real, but claimed that it is "much slower than alarmists claim". According to Musk, humanity has "50 or 100 years" to transition to sustainable energy, something that many scientists have contested.