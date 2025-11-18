Mumbai CNG crisis: Major pipeline damage leads to shortage of autos & steep fares; office-goers shift to work from home

Major gas pipeline damage has caused chaos across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Autorickshaw drivers have doubled fares as long queues of vehicles continue outside CNG pumps, even as Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has assured the supply will be restored by today.

What do residents say? Residents have voiced their frustration on social media. One user complained that auto drivers were charging ₹150– ₹200 for routes where the meter showed only ₹89 (MIDC to Andheri). Another resident informed HT.com that some rickshaws are demanding up to ₹500 for a short trip to a nearby metro station.

Another person said that some commuters have switched to working from home because of the shortage of autos and the steep fares.

The shortage also led to surge pricing on ride-hailing platforms like Ola and Uber. A trip from Mira Road to BKC, typically priced between ₹400 and ₹450, exceeded ₹600 on Sunday, the HT report noted. A petrol pump operator noted that many taxis, especially those working for Ola and Uber, had to switch to petrol due to the lack of CNG.

The disruption occurred after a third party damaged GAIL’s primary gas supply pipeline. The damage happened inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) premises. This, in turn, affected gas flow to the City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala, which is Mumbai's key gas supply hub. This break in supply led to reduced pressure across the entire network and impacted numerous CNG stations throughout the city.

MGL confirmed the issue on Sunday. “Due to damage to the main gas pipeline inside RCF compound, the gas supply to MGL’s City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala has been affected.” It added, “MGL is ensuring that supply to its domestic PNG (Piped Natural Gas) consumers is maintained on priority without interruption.”