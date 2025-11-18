Mumbai CNG crisis update: Mahanagar Gas restores pipeline damage at RCF Trombay premises — Here's what we know

Mumbai CNG crisis update: Maharashtra government-owned natural gas provider Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, announced that the company has successfully restored the damage to the gas pipeline at the RCF Trombay facility.

In its recent social media post, Mahanagar Gas said that the company's CNG supply to MGL's City Gate Station (CGS) has been restored. The disruption of this supply affected areas like Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

“The rectification work of GAIL's damaged main gas pipeline in RCF Trombay premises has been completed, and gas supply to MGL's City Gate Station (CGS), Wadala by GAIL has been restored. The gas supply to the affected CNG stations in Mumbai, Thane & Navi Mumbai has been restored,” the company said in its post on X.

The company also thanked their customers for cooperation and understanding during the disruption of its operations. “We are thankful to our esteemed customers for their co-operation,” they said.

