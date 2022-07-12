The retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai to get costlier effective from midnight. Maharashtra-based Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday raised CNG price by ₹4 per kg and PNG price by ₹3 per scm (standard cubic metre) in the megapolis. The reason behind the hike in CNG and PNG prices is to offset the impact of high input costs and a weak rupee.

From July 13 onward, CNG will be available at ₹80 and PNG to be priced at ₹48.50, in and around Mumbai.

MGL attributed the continuing price increases to rising input gas costs and the fall in the rupee, as per the PTI report. Notably, the company has been sourcing gas from the overseas market to curb the shortfall in domestic gas allocation.

With effect from April 1 this year, the government increased the selling price of domestically produced Natural Gas was increased by 110%. Also, the cost of Re-gasified LNG which is being blended to offset the shortfall in the availability of domestic gas for CNG and D-PNG segments were at high levels. MGL had announced that this combination has resulted in a significant increase in the cost of gas being procured by the company.

On April 30, MGL increased CNG price by ₹4 per kg, however, made no increase in PNG price.

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee clocked a fresh historical low of 79.66 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market due to the strong American currency. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six peers rose to 108.3, the highest since October 2002. Also, the weakness in Euro added further to the strengthening of the dollar.

On BSE, MGL shares closed at ₹791.15 apiece down by 1.49%. Its market cap is around ₹7,814.80 crore.

GAIL-promoted MGL has got a track record of almost 100% reliability in its gas supply. Currently, MGL connects 1.92 million households, over 4,272 small commercial establishments, and 94 industrial establishments. MGL also supplies CNG to more than 0.87 million vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, and others. Through MGL's wide distribution network, there are 292 CNG filling stations having 1,760 dispensing points.