Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices go up again. Details here2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 10:45 PM IST
The reason behind the hike in CNG and PNG prices is to offset the impact of high input costs and a weak rupee.
The reason behind the hike in CNG and PNG prices is to offset the impact of high input costs and a weak rupee.
Listen to this article
The retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai to get costlier effective from midnight. Maharashtra-based Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday raised CNG price by ₹4 per kg and PNG price by ₹3 per scm (standard cubic metre) in the megapolis. The reason behind the hike in CNG and PNG prices is to offset the impact of high input costs and a weak rupee.